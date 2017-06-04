Winnipeg police blocked off a section of Roblin Boulevard near the entrance to the Assiniboine Park Zoo after a vehicle hit a Hydro pole.

The crash happened around 4 a.m.

The crash closed Roblin from Shaftesbury Street to the zoo entrance. In a Facebook post, the zoo said the entrance to the Roblin Boulevard parking lot would be closed until at least noon or later.

The westbound lanes of Roblin remained closed shortly before noon as Hydro workers tried to repair the damage. Initially, both lanes of Roblin were closed, but the eastbound lanes reopened after about half an hour, Winnipeg police said.

Police said no injuries were reported. The driver reportedly rolled the vehicle after swerving in an attempt to avoid wildlife.

No word yet on when the road might reopen.

Zoo visitors can park in the overflow parking lot in Assiniboine Park at the old zoo entrance and take the DOMO Shuttle to the main entrance, the zoo said.