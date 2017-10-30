

CTV Winnipeg





Rod Stewart is coming to Winnipeg.

The musician will be appearing at Bell MTS Place on Tuesday, April 3 as part of a cross Canada tour that begins March 22 in Toronto.

Stewart, who turns 73 in January, has garnered several accolades in his career, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s also sold an estimated 200 million records worldwide.

In 2016, he became “Sir Rod Stewart,” after receiving the distinction from Prince William.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday.