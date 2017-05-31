

CTV Winnipeg





Two people are recovering after a rollover on Long Plain First Nation, which police believe involved alcohol.

Dakota Ojibway Police Service said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on May 28. When officers and emergency personnel arrived they found a 47-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were ejected from the vehicle.

The man suffered extensive injuries and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance in critical condition. The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital. Police said both have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said alcohol and speed are considered contributing factors to the rollover.

The Dakota Ojibway police continue to investigate the crash with the assistance of RCMP.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the Long Plain detachment at 204-252-4488.