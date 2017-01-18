Featured
Rookie star Laine skates with Jets for first time since suffering concussion
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine lays on the ice after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 7. (Source: Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:26PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Rookie star Patrik Laine skated with the Winnipeg Jets today for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier this month.
The Jets confirmed Laine's participation in their morning skate on their Twitter feed, adding that there is still no timetable for his return to action.
Jets coach Paul Maurice said this is the next step in Laine's recovery after light off-ice workouts, but cautioned the star sniper's return is not necessarily imminent.
"The last thing will be a full-contact practice and a good old tug," Maurice told reporters Wednesday before the Jets hosted the Arizona Coyotes. "And we've had players in the past blow through the first part, get to that and hold there for a long time."
Laine has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 7 when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.
The 18-year-old Finn has 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Jets.
