A Canadian-written musical currently playing to Broadway audiences is set to fill the remaining slot in the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s upcoming season.

The theatre company announced Come From Away will run on the John Hirsch Mainstage from Jan. 12 to Feb.3, 2018.

“For the first time in my 28-year tenure as Artistic Director, we announced our season with a TBA. We can think of few other projects that would have been worth the wait. This uplifting musical may have come from away but we know Friendly Manitobans will be happy to clear it for landing,” said Royal MTC Artistic Director Steven Schipper.

Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical tells the story of when the town of Gander, NL was inundated with over 6,500 air-travelers forced to land there in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2011 terror attacks.

Royal MTC’s production will mark the regional premiere of the musical.

Come From Away is currently open in New York, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently attended a performance with Ivanka Trump.

Royal MTC’s 2017 to 2018 season also includes Shakespeare in Love, A Christmas Carol, Once, The Humans and Morning After Grace.