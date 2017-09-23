It’s in high demand.

Knowing it might fill up fast, college student Dray Leclerc put her name down well in advance for a spot in Red River College’s Exchange area residence.

"I applied probably like a year earlier than you usually do,” said Leclerc.

Leclerc said she still didn't get her first choice.

"There was definitely a wait list if you wanted a single room, like I'm in a double one,” said Leclerc

All 100 beds at the dorm are full. The college could be eyeing future housing across the street.

Red River College said it's interested in the site of the former Public Safety Building, situated between the Princess campus and the Culinary Arts Facility.

"It's early days yet, we're interested, it's in the heart of what's becoming our Downtown campus," said RRC President Paul Vogt.

Vogt said part of the property could be a candidate for housing.

"There's a great demand for housing, a demand for housing in this area for students but actually just generally speaking in particular affordable housing,”said Vogt

College student David Stintzi says some of his classmates who live in south Winnipeg would move to The Exchange for school.

"If there was an affordable place nearby then they'd get so much more done because they’re spending all that time on the bus,” said Stintzi.

Red River College isn't ruling out a renovation of the current PSB. But city council has voted to demolish it along with the civic parkade.

No decisions on what will rise on the property have been made.

"Red river may be uniquely positioned to help re-develop those lands," said Mayor Brian Bowman

Because of a century and a half old deal, the south end of the property, which houses the PSB, must be tied to a public use. College housing could fit that bill, and a need for the area.

"I think so because there's definitely a lot of people who go here," said Dray Leclerc

Centreventure, the city's development wing, is in the process of getting feedback on what should land on the entire site.

A development plan could be unveiled next year.