Two Red River College nursing students are set to compete in China later this month.

Elyse Griffith and Rachel Rubin will be travelling to Shanghai to take part in the 7th annual International Nursing Skills Competition, hosted by the Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Griffith and Rubin will compete against students from more than 40 schools worldwide.

This will be the first time a school from Manitoba has participated in the event, and this is only the second year that teams from Canada have taken part, the college said.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with students from other countries and learning about their experiences in Nursing,” said Rubin, a third-year-student, in a release.

The two students have been training weekly with their instructors to prepare, the college said.

“Most of the learning happens in the scenarios,” said Griffith, a second-year student. “A lot of the skills we’re learning are things I haven’t done in clinical yet. It’s really helpful knowing what we might be walking into.”

All of the competitors will be judged in five different categories:

- Correctly assessing the situation

- Responding caringly and therapeutically to the patient

- Moving and/or positioning the patient

- Performing a procedure

- Teaching the patient and/or patient family member something new

The team is scheduled to leave Winnipeg on Nov. 7. The competition begins Nov. 11.