Featured
Runners brave wet weather for Manitoba Marathon
The race began at 7 a.m. Sunday and is set to wrap up in the early afternoon. (Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 10:06AM CST
The soggy weather didn’t stop thousands of runners from taking part in this year’s Manitoba Marathon.
The race began at 7 a.m. Sunday and is set to wrap up in the early afternoon.
The 26-mile run finishes at Investors Group Field, making it the only Canadian marathon to finish on a CFL field.