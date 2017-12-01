

CTV Winnipeg





An anonymous survey conducted by the Liquor and Gaming Authority of Manitoba (LGA) gives an inside look at who is using or planning to use cannabis once it’s made legal.

The survey conducted in September, states that 21.4 per cent of responders throughout Manitoba already use cannabis while another 21.1 per cent plan to try it once it’s made legal. While 56.4 per cent said they have no intention of using cannabis.

The survey also suggests Manitobans want to be better educated on rules pertaining to driving, preventing underage purchase or use and locations where use will be allowed.

“As a regulator, ensuring public safety is always our priority,” explains LGA Executive Director and CEO Rick Josephson. “It’s critical that we get information to current and potential users to make sure they’re equipped to make responsible choices when trying cannabis.”

The LGA said their plan is to understand current and potential use to ensure proper standards and educational measures are put in place.

Data shows that 63 per cent of people who currently use cannabis do so for relaxation or fun. While 28 per cent use it for medical reasons.

The survey was conducted to give LGA better understanding on who is currently using the drug, how often and how much they use it and how it might change after legalization.

Survey results and key findings can be found at LGAmanitoba.ca