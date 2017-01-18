

CTV Winnipeg





The majority of Winnipeggers would support safe injection sites, according to a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll.

Of those surveyed, 46 per cent said they would approve of a safe injection site, while 33 per cent were opposed. The remaining respondents were unsure.

Support for safe injection sites is higher among those aged 18 to 34, with an approval of 57 per cent. Compared to other cities, 68 per cent of Vancouver residents approve of safe injection sites. Vancouver currently has a safe injection site. The majority of residents in both Saskatoon and Regina are opposed to these sites.

When asked about the dangers of using drugs like cocaine and ecstasy, 45 per cent of Winnipeg residents said there has been no change over the past three years. Thirty-two per cent believe those drugs are more dangerous now, while only 13 per cent think they are safer today than three years ago.

The poll also asked Winnipeggers how closely they’ve been following fentanyl stories. Almost 50 per cent of those 65-plus have been following, while only 35 per cent of those aged 50 to 64 have been following. Of everyone surveyed, 40 per cent said they have been following stories of the opioid drug in Winnipeg.

The margin of error for this Mainstreet/Postmedia poll is +/-3.98 per cent, 19 times out of 20.