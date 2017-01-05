

CTV Winnipeg





The Salvation Army took to the streets overnight to help those in need trying to stay warm during an extreme cold warning.

Crews were out from 11 p.m. to about 3 a.m. Thursday, checking on vulnerable people in their new cold weather response van.

The van is a new ambulance that's been repurposed as a cold weather response vehicle.

Over the course of the night, the crew spoke with about 15 people and provided warm clothes, hot coffee, and offered a safe place to stay.

“Some of the women were working, so they didn’t really want to come back to shelter, but they got in the van and warmed up and had a hot cup of coffee and decided to stay out,” said Mark Stewart, Residential Manager with the Salvation Army.

“Some of those women, we went back and checked on them to make sure that they were okay, and we were unable to find them again, which is unfortunate."

Going forward, the Salvation Army plans to collaborate with other agencies doing similar outreach work.

The van will be hitting the streets again Thursday night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.