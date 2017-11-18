Winnipeggers are gearing up for the 2017 Santa Claus Parade today. It’s the 108th year for the parade.

Festivities begin with a Camerata Nova concert at Manitoba Hydro Place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Block parties with different themes take place between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. All activities are free. The parade starts at 5 p.m.

Organizers said they’re expecting larger crowds compared to other years, and are preparing to welcome up to 60,000 people.

Parade manager Monica Derksen said the team is taking into account up to 15,000 people who will be attending the Winnipeg Jets game at Bell MTS Place, and may become spectators at the parade.

Derksen said the parade is shaking up tradition a little bit this year by bookending Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus. She said Mrs. Claus will be at the front of the parade this year to help get kids excited.

Also different this year, Derksen said while there is a float which will display pyrotechnics, there won’t be any fireworks at The Forks or along Portage Avenue after the parade.

The 2017 parade has 70 floats and 700 volunteers.

Derksen said volunteers will help make sure spectators stay safe, and help make sure kids stay on sidewalks and keep their feet off curbs.

In all she said about 2000 people will be participating in the parade.

City road closures will be in effect until 8 p.m.