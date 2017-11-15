

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is asking for 100 more volunteers to assist with safety measures on Saturday.

Parade manager Monica Derksen said they expect downtown will be extra busy with a Jets game taking place in the afternoon, Christmas markets and other attractions.

“We love how much there is to do in our winter wonderland, but the flip side of that is trying to get volunteers on board when there are so many options," Derksen said in a release.

The volunteers, who need to be at least 16 years old, will help with the ‘No Feet on the Street patrol,’ ensuring parade watchers stay on the safe side of the curb.

Derksen said groups can sign up together as 15 volunteers are needed on each block of the parade route.

To sign up, email safety@winnipegsantaparade.com

Road closures in effect for parade

The city reminds drivers to be aware of the road closures listed below on Saturday, in effect from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Transit buses will be rerouted during that time.

The city also suggests anyone travelling to the Jets game plan ahead and expect delays.

Closures: