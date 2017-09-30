

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in a man’s backpack during an arrest on Friday.

Police said officers tried to stop a man travelling near Moutain Ave., and Aikins St., on his bicycle while pushing a second bike for outstanding warrants around 6:45 p.m. The man then tried to leave and throw his bike at the officers.

Officers said they were able to arrest the man without injury and during the arrest they located a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a quantity of methamphetamine with a street value of $400 and bolt cutters in his backpack.

James Kelly Poole, 29, was arrested and charged with a number of firearm related charges as well as possess scheduled substance and obstructing a peace officer.