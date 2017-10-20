Winnipeggers took to the streets Thursday night to speak out against sexual violence.

About 150 people gathered for the annual Take Back the Night rally and march. Led by police, the march temporarily closed down parts of Portage Avenue.

Advocates called for an end to sexual assault and sexual harassment. This year’s theme was “We believe survivors.”

“Because a lot of time survivors of sexual assault and sexual violence are silenced,” said Erika Reis, one of the organizers.

“We want to make sure they know we hear you, we see you, we support you. And even if you’re quiet about your traumas and you’re quiet about the things that have happened, that we see that too.”

Among the marchers was Lucy Inderieden.

“I myself am a personal victim of sexual assault.” Inderieden said.

Inderieden said she first felt a lot of guilt and couldn’t admit it to herself what had happened. It took about a year and a half to get to that point. Marching Thursday gave her strength.

“Being able to stand in solidarity with my sisters and brothers and be able to kind of take back my night that was taken from me.”