

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are warning the public about a phone scam where fraudsters pose as Canada Revenue Agency employees or police to steal personal information.

Officers said victims are called and told they have outstanding taxes. The caller is often very aggressive, and sometimes claims to have police at the victim’s home to arrest them or a family member if they do not pay immediately.

Police said in one case, the fraudster faked the victim’s home phone number and called them on their cell phone, making the victim believe government agents were in his home to collect taxes.

New Canadians seem to be targeted in these schemes, police said, as they are not as familiar with the Canadian tax or justice system.

Police said the fraudster will ask the victim to pay their outstanding taxes by going to a store and buying a prepaid credit or gift card, or by going to a money transfer business.

Once the details from the prepaid card or money transfer have been sent, usually out of Canada, the money is lost and can’t be recovered.

Police remind the public that CRA has your identity information, and will not use the phone to get it. Also, the agency will never ask you to buy gift cards or use a money transfer business.

If you do get a call of this nature, police said to call the CRA with a phone number that you look up to confirm the details.