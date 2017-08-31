

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police and CAA are reminding drivers to slow down as kids are heading back to school.

Starting Friday, reduced speeds in school zones will resume after the summer break.

The reduced speed is 30 km/h in reduced speed school zones.

Although most kids don’t head back to school until after the long weekend, Liz Kulyk, corporate manager of government and community relations, is encouraging motorists to take the next few days before school starts as a reminder to slow down and be alert in school zones.

Police say that enforcement will include both traditional and photo enforcement to ensure the safety of all children.

School zones are marked with signage that warn drivers of the reduced speed limit.

CAA Manitoba offers the following tips for safer school zones year-round:

· Scan the road ahead for school buses and school zone signs. Prepare to stop and adjust your speed whether you see kids or not.

· Wait for children to cross the street completely. Don’t inch forward or other cars will follow your lead.

· Stop at least five metres behind a school bus with red lights flashing. Don't proceed until the bus's stop sign is closed and the lights stop flashing.

· Pick a designated drop off and pick up spot that is easy, accessible, and away from traffic.

· Factor in extra time to get to your destination, as back to school brings increased traffic volumes.

These zones are in effect Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from September to June.