

The Canadian Press





Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is calling on the federal Liberals to scrap their proposed small-business tax reforms.

Provincial Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the changes would hurt the middle-class and force small businesses to cut investment and jobs.

Friesen has told a Senate committee holding cross-country hearings on the changes that they should only be made as part of a broad review of the tax system, similar to the Royal Commission on Taxation of the 1960s under then-prime minister John Diefenbaker.

The Trudeau government says the proposed changes that would limit tax breaks for private corporations and business owners are aimed at making the system more fair.