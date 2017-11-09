Featured
Scrap changes to taxes for small business: Pallister government to feds
Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen speaks to media at a press conference before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, May 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:26PM CST
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is calling on the federal Liberals to scrap their proposed small-business tax reforms.
Provincial Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the changes would hurt the middle-class and force small businesses to cut investment and jobs.
Friesen has told a Senate committee holding cross-country hearings on the changes that they should only be made as part of a broad review of the tax system, similar to the Royal Commission on Taxation of the 1960s under then-prime minister John Diefenbaker.
The Trudeau government says the proposed changes that would limit tax breaks for private corporations and business owners are aimed at making the system more fair.