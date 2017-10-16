

Sears Canada announced Monday that it will not honour Sears Protection Agreements to customers starting on Thursday.

The company said that most merchandise comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. This will still be available to the customers directly from the manufacturer.

Customers will be entitled to refunds on protection agreements that have been purchased within the last 30 days, the company said.

Delivery service will continue until Nov. 30.

The company will continue to accept gift cards and will redeem Sears Club Points during the liquidation sale.

Starting Thursday, all sales will be final with no returns or exchanges.

Meanwhile, Sears Canada Executive Chairman Brandon Stranzl has resigned from its board of directors following court approval last week for the retailer to begin liquidation.

The company said his services are no longer required.

Sears Canada has been operating under court protection from creditors since June.

Stranzl had led a group that was interested in buying the retailer and turning its fortunes around.

However, no deal was reached and the company was granted approval last week to begin the process to liquidate its entire inventory and close its doors.

-With files from the Canadian Press