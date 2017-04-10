A 30-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in the homicide of Christine Wood, but police said her body has still not been found.

Brett Ronald Overby, 30, was arrested March 21 after police searched a home in the 300 block of Burrows Ave.

Winnipeg Police Service Sergeant John O’Donovan said officers ended up at that home as a result of information from a number of warrants and production orders on electronic devices Wood used prior to her death.

“It was pointing in a certain direction, and it was pointing in the direction of 341 Burrows, and the person who lived there,” Sgt. O’Donovan said.

At the time, Overby was charged with an unrelated offence. However, the Forensic Identification Unit stayed at the home for several days.

O’Donovan said the search of the home was incredibly difficult.

“We literally left no stone unturned in there,” Srgt. O’Donovan said. “We checked that house from top to bottom."

On April 7, the Crown Attorney authorized a second degree murder charge against the 30-year-old man.

“We were able to provide evidence to the Crown’s office that Christine Wood was killed in that house, not only was she present, but she was killed within that house,” O’Donovan said.

Police said they still haven’t located Wood’s body, but O’Donovan said police believe she is dead.

“I would say not one in 20 trillion chance of her being alive,” he said.

O’Donovan said it does not appear there was a relationship between the accused and Wood. Police also do not believe drugs or gang affiliations are involved.

“It could have been a chance meeting. It could have been a very quickly arranged meeting,” he said. “As far as I’m aware, based on the information I have, it’s two people that met and nothing more sinister than that.”

Wood, 21, disappeared after she went out with friends for the evening on Aug. 19, 2016. She never returned to the Days Inn on Berry Street, where her family was staying after coming to Winnipeg for a medical appointment.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

- With files from Cameron Maclean