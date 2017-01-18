Featured
Second degree murder charge laid in death of Swan River senior
RCMP said Wednesday they have charged Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, from Swan River with second degree murder.
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:47PM CST
An investigation into a suspicious death in Swan River is now a homicide investigation.
Officers were called to check on the well-being of an elderly man Saturday at a Swan River home.
When they entered, they found the man dead. The death was deemed suspicious by police.
Police said it doesn’t appear the accused and victim knew each other.
