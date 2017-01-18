An investigation into a suspicious death in Swan River is now a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to check on the well-being of an elderly man Saturday at a Swan River home.

When they entered, they found the man dead. The death was deemed suspicious by police.

RCMP said Wednesday they have charged Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, from Swan River with second degree murder.

Police said it doesn’t appear the accused and victim knew each other.