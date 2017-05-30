

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city’s Central Park area.

Police said Dondre Grant, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with second degree murder.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street on May 23 for a report of an injured man. They found the 22-year-old outside an apartment block with upper-body stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Jarso Boku Ano.