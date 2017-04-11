

CTV Winnipeg





A 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a murder in the Wolseley area.

Police were initially called to a home in the 400 block of Camden Pl. Monday at around 3:10 a.m.

The first officer to arrive at the home found a woman in her 50s who was suffering from serious upper body injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Family have identified the victim as Judy Kenny, a former CTV employee. Kenny lived in the home.

On Tuesday, police said a second degree murder charge has been laid against Brenda Lee Schuff, 44. Constable Rob Carver said Schuff also lives on Camden Pl.

He said police are still trying to determine if Kenny and Schuff had a previous relationship.

Carver said an edged weapon was used in the attack, but there was no apparent forced entry to the home.

“It raises a lot of questions, but I just don’t have answers to them at this point,” he said.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.