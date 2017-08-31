

A large group shelter for up to 900 people forced out of their northern Manitoba communities by a forest fire will open at a Winnipeg soccer complex on Friday morning. This is in addition to a shelter for 1000 people that opened at the RBC Convention Centre on Thursday.

In a statement, the Red Cross said it worked with the City of Winnipeg to choose the second shelter location, the Winnipeg Soccer Federation’s Winnipeg Soccer North indoor complex on Leila Avenue. It also said the complex will close for the time being, and that the Winnipeg Soccer Federation will be in touch with groups impacted by the closure.

The Red Cross offered words of appreciation to both the city and the Winnipeg Soccer Federation.

“Our team is working with the city, the federation and the community to ensure the evacuees get the support they need at the shelter,” said Shawn Feely, vice-president, Manitoba and Nunavut, Canadian Red Cross, in the statement.

A large fire burning near Wasagamack First Nation forced 3700 people from that community, St. Thresea Point First Nation and Garden Hill First Nation south. In addition the shelters, evacuees are being housed in hotels in Winnipeg and Brandon.