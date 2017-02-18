

CTV Winnipeg





Police have arrested the second suspect in a shooting at a Winnipeg Starbucks last October.

Powerview RCMP arrested Ryan John Monias, 25, on an unrelated matter when an outstanding warrant came up. They then turned him over to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The arrest comes nearly four months after a shooting inside the Starbucks in the lobby of the Canad Inns hotel on William Avenue on Oct. 30.

Around 10 p.m. two suspects with alleged gang connections confronted a 32-year-old man inside the business, police said. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times at the man, as evidenced by damage and bullet casings left at the scene.

Several customers and employees were inside at the time, but no one was injured, police said.

The suspects sped off in a vehicle westbound on William Avenue. The tactical support team, Air1 helicopter and canine unit were called in, and the Health Sciences Centre, which is connected to the hotel, went into lockdown and had to temporarily turn away ambulances following the shooting.

On Nov. 10, Winnipeg police arrested Royce Anthony Boyle, 20, in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

Both Monias and Boyle face numerous firearms and weapons-related charges.