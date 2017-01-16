A second murder trial began Monday in a Winnipeg courtroom in a case of a 13-year-old school girl who was abducted and killed.

Candace Derksen’s body was found hog-tied and frozen in an industrial shed in January 1985.

Mark Edward Grant was convicted of second-degree murder in 2011, but the conviction was overturned two years later and a new trial is underway before a judge alone – meaning there is no jury.

Court heard testimony Monday from David Wiebe, one of the last people to see Derksen alive.

Wiebe knew the victim, as they went to summer camp together and attended the same school.

Wiebe testified he saw Derksen making a phone call after school. At that time, he and some friends were having a snowball fight. Wiebe said he jokingly threw snow in her face and asked her if she was going home, to which she replied yes.

Under cross examination, Wiebe was asked about details getting lost over time, and the passage of time eroding memory. He agreed with this.

Wiebe testified he took a polygraph in 2007 about Derksen.

Following Wiebe’s testimony, the Crown read a statement made by Candace Derksen's mother, Wilma Derksen. It described two phone conversations the two had after school the day she went missing. The statement said Wilma was not able to pick up Candace, and she had to walk home.

The crown also read a statement by the man who found Derksen’s body. In it, the witness said he found the body in a shed when he went back to get a hand saw. He did not touch it and got another person to show what he had found. He then called police.

Mark Grant, now in his 50’s, has repeatedly denied killing Candace Derksen.

The trial is expected to last 34 days.

With files from The Canadian Press.