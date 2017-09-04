It may not be every day that an exotic parrot goes missing in Winnipeg, but two flew the coop this weekend in Winnipeg.

A Transcona family was reunited with its beloved pet, a red and purple eclectus parrot named Maleficent, on Monday, less than 24 hours after it escaped.

Meantime, on the south side of Winnipeg, another family has also been searching for a missing bird.

An African grey parrot named Al flew out of his home on Paddington Road on Saturday morning.

His owner, Cory Barnes-Wallace, told CTV News he has received several reports of sightings since then. The most recent sighting took place on early Sunday evening, along a path in River Park South near Holborn Place.

Barnes-Wallace is spending his Monday night searching the neighbourhood closest to where the bird was last spotted, and said he is concerned about how the bird may be faring with wind and cooler temperatures.

More information about the search can be found on Facebook.