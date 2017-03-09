It's not legal yet, but it will be one day. The federal government has committed to introducing legislation to legalize marijuana this spring.

With potentially millions of dollars up for grabs, Manitobans are eager to cash-in.

Delta 9 Bio-Tech is Manitoba's only licensed Health Canada producer of medical marijuana.

It has 10 grow rooms sprouting with green gold.

27-year-old founder and vice president, John Arbuthnot, cultivates 30 varieties of the drug, and serves 1,500 patients across Canada.

"We draw our names from the black market, so we have some of the funnier names, White Russian, Bubble Gum and Blue Venom,” said Arbuthnot. “So ultimately we’re paying homage to the creators the genetics.”

Growing high quality marijuana for patients takes weeks to produce. The company's master grower inspects each plant for any hint of bacteria or mould.

After harvesting, the drug is tested and sent out of province for sterilization.

GROWING MARIJUANA MARKET

The finished product is kept in a vault at a secret location, but the growing market for the drug is no secret at all.

"The initial market projections for the Manitoba market alone peg the retail value of annual sales at around three to five hundred million,” said Arbuthnot.

Delta 9 was born out of a business school project. When it was licensed in 2013, only three doctors in Manitoba prescribed marijuana, and today there's 187. Top employees at the company make $100,000 a year.

There’s room for Arbuthnot to grow his company. His warehouse is the size of two football fields. By 2020, Arbuthnot wants to fill it with 600 shipping containers converted into ‘grow pods’. The goal is to produce $150 million worth of marijuana products a year.

“It's an aggressive strategy for us, but one I think is very achievable,” said Arbuthnot.

Part of the reason Delta 9 believes the future is so bright is because what the company calls ‘the Manitoba advantage’ - cheap power, cheap labour and cheap warehouse space.

NEW CANNABIS CLINICS OPENING

National Access Cannabis is a new clinic with 10 locations across the country, including one in Winnipeg on Broadway. New clinics are another piece of the growing marijuana industry.

Customers can get information, or meet with a doctor, to get medical marijuana.

“Getting people access to knowledge is key, and removing the stigma. We want people in Winnipeg to be comfortable with this. This is our goal,” said manager Devin Sprague.

For now the clinic is helping people access cannabis for free. Profits are generated through kickbacks from licensed producers like Delta 9, but eventually, customers will pay a membership fee.

Delta 9 is opening its own clinic in Osborne Village April 1.

"You have industry anticipating that legalization is coming, and they want to be ready for it, they want to be first to market," Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce CEO Loren Remillard said.

ASSESSING THE NET BENEFIT

Colorado legalized marijuana in 2012, and retail shops opened in 2014.

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is now researching how to reap the rewards of marijuana on the market – and evaluate the financial risks

On March 17, the Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is coming to Winnipeg to share its experience and take questions.

“In terms of impairment, in terms of employees coming into the workplace, the workplace health and safety issues. How do you test of it, how do you monitor that, policing costs and other costs that are associated with? So you really need to asses, is this a net benefit to our community,” said Remillard.

Arbuthnot said he’s confident Winnipeg can support 100 marijuana stores. For those skittish of smoking, products like cannabis pills, patches and oils are in demand. For recreational users, edible products liked baked goods and lozenges are popular.

"As any industry there are bulls and bears, but we are more on the bullish side,” said Arbuthnot with Delta 9.

“I see no reason why Manitoba couldn't be producing and distributing billions of dollars’ worth of cannabis and medical cannabis products,” he said.

WHEN WILL BE IT BE LEGAL?

While legislation legalizing marijuana is expected this spring, legal sales likely won't start until 2018 at the earliest.

Both the federal and provincial governments say people can expect to pay about $10 dollars a gram, which is competitive to prices on the illegal market.

If sold at $10 a gram, $644 million in tax revenue in Canada could be collected.

The Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce said 2016 marijuana sales hit $1.3-billion, and brought in $200-million in taxes.

31,000 people work in the marijuana industry.