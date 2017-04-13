

CTV Winnipeg





Emergency crews were on scene Thursday on the Perimeter Highway where a semi-truck rolled onto its side.

Police said the semi was driving eastbound on Wilkes Ave., using the ramp to head northbound on the Perimeter when it flipped onto its side. Officers said the semi took the turn too fast. The truck was hauling large rolls of paper.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

The 57-year-old man driving the semi was charged with imprudent driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The northbound perimeter is closed from McGillivray Blvd while the semi is removed.

Traffic is being rerouted.