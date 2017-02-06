Ontario police have identified the man killed in a fire that broke out in a Kenora, Ont. home Monday.

Officers said Walter Borowski, 85, was found dead inside the First Avenue South home.

Police and fire officials were called to the blaze around 11:30 a.m., but the home was already completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Officials said the scene is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall. The Northwest Region Crime Unit and the Kenora Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting.