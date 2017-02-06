Featured
Senior killed in aggressive fire at Kenora home
Emergency crews arrived on scene Monday to find the First Avenue South home completely engulfed in flames. (Source: Blair McCallum)
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 3:49PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 9:44AM CST
Ontario police have identified the man killed in a fire that broke out in a Kenora, Ont. home Monday.
Officers said Walter Borowski, 85, was found dead inside the First Avenue South home.
Police and fire officials were called to the blaze around 11:30 a.m., but the home was already completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
Officials said the scene is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall. The Northwest Region Crime Unit and the Kenora Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting.
