

CTV Winnipeg





The sentencing hearing for a woman who pleaded guilty to killing a Winnipeg senior will begin Monday.

Melissa Joyce Gabriel pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Dorothy Dykens.

The 89-year-old woman died in May 2015 at her home in St. Boniface.

Police say Gabriel entered Dykens ' home on Tremblay Street overnight and stabbed her multiple times before returning home and attacking a dog.

According to police, the women knew each other.

Gabriel remains in custody.