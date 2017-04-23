Featured
Sentencing hearing Monday for woman who pleaded guilty to killing senior
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 4:21PM CST
The sentencing hearing for a woman who pleaded guilty to killing a Winnipeg senior will begin Monday.
Melissa Joyce Gabriel pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Dorothy Dykens.
The 89-year-old woman died in May 2015 at her home in St. Boniface.
Police say Gabriel entered Dykens ' home on Tremblay Street overnight and stabbed her multiple times before returning home and attacking a dog.
According to police, the women knew each other.
Gabriel remains in custody.
