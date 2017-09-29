A sentencing hearing is underway in a Winnipeg court for Sheryl Matheson.

The Winnipeg woman was found guilty of stealing money from her sick niece, Jessica Bondar.

Thousands of dollars were raised to help the girl who was waiting for a lifesaving heart transplant. However, before she died, virtually all the money had vanished.

Friday, Crown attorney Mandy Ambrose said the crime was an "egregious breach of trust, requiring a significant custodial sentence." The Crown is asking the judge to sentence Matheson to one year in jail.

The defense has not yet presented its submission at the hearing. A decision is expected later Friday.