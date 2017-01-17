Featured
Serious collision shuts down junction near Beausejour
Manitoba Highways said the junction of Highway 44 and Highway 12 near Beausejour, Man. is closed due to the crash. (Source: Jamie Dowsett)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:57AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 10:40AM CST
A serious motor vehicle collision has shut down a portion of a southeast Manitoba highway.
Manitoba Highways said the junction of Highway 44 and Highway 12 near Beausejour, Man. is closed due to the crash.
Emergency vehicles could be seen at the intersection between the two Manitoba highways. A large cargo truck is on scene, as well.
Police are giving few details at this time, only calling the collision ‘serious’.
More to come
