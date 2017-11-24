

CTV Winnipeg





A section of Highway 1 west of Headingley, Man. is closed due to a serious-single vehicle crash.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 near PR 424 are expected to be closed for a couple hours while police investigate.

STARS was dispatched to the scene, and landed around 9:30 a.m. for the rollover. A spokesperson with STARS said the lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected.

RCMP said detours are in effect.