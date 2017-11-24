Featured
Serious crash in Osborne Village sends 1 taken to hospital
Southbound Osborne Street was temporarily closed to traffic. (Simon Stones/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 2:31PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 4:55PM CST
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in Osborne Village.
Police confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.
It happened around 2:10 p.m.
Southbound Osborne Street was closed to traffic, but has since reopened.