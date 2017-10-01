Featured
Serious crash involving pedestrian: Police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 12:24PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 2, 2017 6:09AM CST
Officers are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian.
Winnipeg police closed off Logan Avenue between Cecil Street and Weston Street Sunday morning.
Police confirmed a woman was taken to hospital and is undergoing surgery.
More details to come.
Logan closed from Weston to Cecil both E/B and W/B traffic. Please avoid area if possible.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 1, 2017