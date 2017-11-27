

CTV Winnipeg





Police say a 34-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Portage Avenue Monday evening.

According to police, officers were in the Portage Avenue-Edmonton Street area around 8:25 p.m. when they witnessed the man exit a business on the north side of the street and run southbound into traffic.

Police said the man was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound.

Officers helped the man who was then transported to hospital where he remains.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.