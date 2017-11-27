Featured
Serious crash on Portage sends man to hospital
(Megan Benedictson/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 9:04PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 12:04PM CST
Police say a 34-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Portage Avenue Monday evening.
According to police, officers were in the Portage Avenue-Edmonton Street area around 8:25 p.m. when they witnessed the man exit a business on the north side of the street and run southbound into traffic.
Police said the man was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound.
Officers helped the man who was then transported to hospital where he remains.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.