Featured
Serious crash sends one to hospital
According to police a male pedestrian was hit around 9 P.M. closing the stretch of Portage Avenue eastbound until 4.A.M.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 9:04PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 7:29AM CST
Police say one man is in hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Portage Avenue near Carlton Street.
According to police a male pedestrian was hit around 9 P.M. closing the stretch of Portage Avenue eastbound until 4.A.M.
We'll bring you updates as they become available.