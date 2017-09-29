

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police were called to a serious incident at a Transcona shooting range Thursday evening.

Police cruisers were seen outside of Xtreme Gun Shooting Centre on Larch Avenue East around 7 p.m.

Officials confirmed that a man was taken to hospital, but no details of his condition or the type of injuries.

Police are not confirming whether the injured man was shot.

A number of police officers and first responders were seen in the area.