'Serious incident' draws heavy police presence, ARV to West End street corner
Police blocked off Ellice Avenue between Langside and Sherbrook Streets.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:58PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 11:09PM CST
Multiple police vehicles and the Winnipeg police Armoured Rescue Vehicle were called to what officers are calling a “serious incident” on Thursday night.
Police blocked off Ellice Avenue between Langside and Sherbrook Streets as they searched back allies and apartment buildings with guns drawn.
The Winnipeg Police Service has yet to release any other information.
Winnipeg police have blocked off Ellice Avenue at Furby St, reports of shots fired #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/moi6rM3CGi— Emad Agahi (@emadagahiCTV) February 17, 2017
Armoured Rescue Vehicle now on scene as Winnipeg police presence increases on Ellice Ave & Furby St. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/sEEvfvUo4l— Emad Agahi (@emadagahiCTV) February 17, 2017
