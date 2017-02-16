

CTV Winnipeg





Multiple police vehicles and the Winnipeg police Armoured Rescue Vehicle were called to what officers are calling a “serious incident” on Thursday night.

Police blocked off Ellice Avenue between Langside and Sherbrook Streets as they searched back allies and apartment buildings with guns drawn.

The Winnipeg Police Service has yet to release any other information.

Winnipeg police have blocked off Ellice Avenue at Furby St, reports of shots fired #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/moi6rM3CGi — Emad Agahi (@emadagahiCTV) February 17, 2017