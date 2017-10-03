RCMP is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old women in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

Police confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Earlier, officers had described it as a serious incident.

"We will provide more information as soon as we can, but I can say there is no threat to public safety," said RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel in an email to CTV News.

RCMP later said a 20-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

A car covered in a blue tarp was visible Tuesday at the intersection of Provincial Road 502 and Edward Crescent.

Sections of both roads had been closed to traffic.

Witness Gary Nadolsky lives near the scene. He said he saw a man without a shirt in his yard in a panic around 6:45 a.m..

Nadolsky said he asked the man what he was doing and why he was in the yard, but the man took off.

A few minutes later, Nadolsky got in a car to take his son to the bus stop. On the way, he noticed the same man that had been in his yard was now on a phone at the end of the street. He said he also saw another person slumped over on the ground outside a car.

Nadolsky said he saw an ambulance coming and continued to take his son to the bus stop. On his way back home he drove by the scene a second time. This time he said he stopped and looked around.

He said at that point, the person he had seen slumped over before was gone. He said he saw the car with the passenger side door open and saw the driver's seat covered in blood and bloody footsteps on the pavement.

He said RCMP arrived as he was standing by the car.

He said two witnesses on scene told him a man took off.

He said an officer told him to go back home and police would be in touch with him later in the day.

When Nadolsky arrived back home he said he noticed a window in one of his cars was smashed.

He said police came by and took pictures of his damaged vehicle.

One witness tells CTV News she saw a man on his knees in handcuffs by a museum in Lac du Bonnet.

With files from CTV News Winnipeg