

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a serious incident in a West End home is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street Thursday to check on a person's well-being. They arrived on scene at about 11:30 p.m.

Police cruisers could be seen in front of the house for much of Friday morning, along with the Indentification Unit.

The Winnipeg Police Service is set to release more information about the incident on Friday.

More to come