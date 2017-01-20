Featured
'Serious incident' in West End now being investigated as homicide
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street Thursday to check on a person's well-being. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:38AM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 9:42AM CST
Winnipeg police said a serious incident in a West End home is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police were called to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street Thursday to check on a person's well-being. They arrived on scene at about 11:30 p.m.
Police cruisers could be seen in front of the house for much of Friday morning, along with the Indentification Unit.
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to release more information about the incident on Friday.
More to come
