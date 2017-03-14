Featured
Seven Oaks Pool getting $7 million facelift
The upgrades will see renovations to change rooms and the foyer to make the pool more accessible. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:31AM CST
The Seven Oaks Pool is set for an overhaul.
The city has awarded the winning bid of $7 million to Marrbeck Construction.
The upgrades will see renovations to change rooms and the foyer to make the pool more accessible. There will also be an indoor splash-pad and play area for year-round use.
Eight bids were submitted and according to a report, Marrbeck Construction issued the lowest tender.
