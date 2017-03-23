Featured
Several people in custody after police chase on Portage Ave.
A truck crashed into a building at Sackville Street and Portage Avenue in St. James early Thursday morning. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:47AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says a number of people were taken into custody after a police chase ended on Portage Avenue early Thursday morning.
Police are not releasing any other details at this time.
CTV learned a truck crashed into a building at Sackville Street and Portage Avenue in St. James Thursday morning.
Several police cars were at the scene in addition to emergency crews.
No word on whether the two incidents were related.
