The most expensive project in Winnipeg is set to cost even more.

The latest estimate for upgrades to the North End sewage treatment plant is rising from $795 million to more than one billion dollars.

City officials say the increase is partially attributed to the US exchange rate and electrical costs.

They say because of its complex nature, the project's financial impact is "extremely risky."

The new facility will help decrease Winnipeg's nutrient contribution to Lake Winnipeg from 4%-6% to 2%-3%.

Work could begin on the facility in 2019 with a possible completion date by 2024.