

CTV Winnipeg





An 81-year-old sex offender who is a high risk to re-offend will be released from Stony Mountain Institution on Friday, Winnipeg police said.

William Rupert Astle is set to be released after serving an effective four-year sentence for indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age. He also failed to comply with a probation order.

Police said he is a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against young girls. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Astle will be released under certain conditions until Jan. 30, including that he not be in or around schools, parks, swimming pools, shopping malls, or recreational centres, unless he is with an adult.

He’ll also be the subject of two lifetime probation orders.

Astle’s criminal history dates back to 1969, including sexual interference and exposing himself to children in public.

Anyone with information on Astle can contact police at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.