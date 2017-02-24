A 24-year-old man is facing theft and trafficking charges in connection with reselling tens of thousands of dollars of stolen property online.

Police said they found out in mid-February about the thefts at an international shipping company.

Officers said an employee stole a number of electronic devices from the company’s warehouse where they were waiting to be delivered. This happened over about three months, police said.

The employee allegedly put the stolen goods up for sale online, receiving about $20,000 in return.

The West District Crime Unit launched an investigation. An employee who worked in customer service was linked as a suspect, officers said.

According to police, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested for theft and trafficking charges.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.