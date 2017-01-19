Featured
Shot fired in Broadway convenience store robbery
Police say there were no injuries when a shot was fired at a store in the 500 block of Broadway. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
The Winnipeg Police Service says a shot was fired during the robbery of a convenience store in the city’s downtown early Thursday morning.
Police say there were no injuries when the store in the 500 block of Broadway was held up.
Public Information Officer Rob Carver said police are looking for a number of suspects.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m., Carver said.
