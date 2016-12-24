

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds gathered at Siloam Mission to share a special meal on Christmas Eve.

“Everyone just pulling together to celebrate a special day, but also to celebrate what we are grateful for and what we appreciate it,” said Judy Richichi, director of major gifts and corporate relations with Siloam Mission.

The food for the special feast is donated every year, including the turkeys. The gifts are also donated by various local groups in Winnipeg.

“They come and eat a beautiful turkey dinner and have some amazing pie,” said Andrea Wiebe who came out to volunteer. “He makes an incredible turkey dinner on Christmas,” she added, complementing the chefs in the kitchen.

Siloam Mission is expecting to see about 600 people come through its doors Saturday.

“Our folks are very appreciative today and they’re walking away with smiles and that’s what we want to see. We want to bring joy,” Richichi said.