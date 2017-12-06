Handwriting found on a note and envelopes in the July 2015 letter bomb investigation may have come from the same source a handwriting examiner told an attempted murder trial.

Peter Belcastro from the FBI's Questioned Documents Unit told court he found common characteristics in the documents seized by police which indicate they may have been prepared by the same writer or writers.

When those documents were compared to known writing from Guido Amsel, Belcastro told the trial he could not reach a conclusion because he didn't have enough repeatable known samples from Amsel for the comparison.

Under cross-examination Belcastro testified, while there were inconsistencies in the comparison using Amsel's writing he also saw some consistencies and similarities but not enough to reach a conclusion.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law offices.

The trial continues Friday.